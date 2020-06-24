Win a Sassy Fox Gift Card!
You can win a $100 gift certificate from Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment at 150 Chenoweth Lane in Louisville. Sassy Fox offers upscale, designer clothing and accessories for the frugal fashionista.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive a $100 gift card to Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. The winner must pick up the gift card at the store, located at 150 Chenoweth Lane in St. Matthews.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, June 29 at 11:59 PM EDT to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
REGISTER HERE!
Click here for Official Rules.
DEADLINE:
Tuesday, June 29 at 11:59 p.m.
There is no form to fill out, it says it is private
You can click on Register Here and fill out the form there. Thanks for the heads up!