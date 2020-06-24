Win a Sassy Fox Gift Card!

THE GIVEAWAY:

One winner will receive a $100 gift card to Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. The winner must pick up the gift card at the store, located at 150 Chenoweth Lane in St. Matthews.

DEADLINE:

You have until Tuesday, June 29 at 11:59 PM EDT to enter. Good luck! TO ENTER:

REGISTER HERE! Click here for Official Rules.

DEADLINE:

Tuesday, June 29 at 11:59 p.m.