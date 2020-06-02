Who are the 2020 Most Admired Woman Nominees and Winners? (part 1 of 4)

Jun 2, 2020 | Most Admired Woman

Check out the videos below to see the 2020 Most Admired Woman nominees and winners in the categories of Arts, Athletes/Fitness, and Beauty/Fashion. Congratulations to all!

P.S. Join us June 23 (6-7 pm) on Facebook Live for our 2020 Most Admired Woman event and meet our winners. 

2020 Most Admired Woman — Arts

2020 Most Admired Woman — Athletes/Fitness

Sponsored by BB&T

2020 Most Admired Woman — Beauty/Fashion

Sponsored by Women First Obstetrics & Gynecology

