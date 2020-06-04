Recognize a Star Educator

Today’s Woman/Today’s Family wants to recognize women who are doing exceptional work in the field of education in this region. The region includes Metro Louisville (Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, and Bullitt counties) in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties in Southern Indiana.

Fill out the Nomination Form for the women you feel should be recognized in these categories:

Creative Educator:

Someone who has gone beyond the duties of the job to reach and motivate students.

Education Administrator: Someone who is leading exceptionally or developing a new direction for an educational organization.

Special Needs/Mental Health Educator:

Someone who works in the areas of special needs or mental health who deserves recognition.

High Tech Educator:

Someone who uses technology in new or creative ways to teach students.

Outside Educator:

Someone outside the school environment who is teaching and motivating children, such as troop leaders, club leaders, church leaders, coaches, community groups.

Deadline: Wednesday, June 10

P.S. Don’t forget you only have until June 13 to nominate a Way to Go Woman!, a woman under the age of 40 who is making impactful changes in our community.