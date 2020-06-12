Meet Victoria Russell, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Corporate

WHAT’S THE BEST THING ABOUT YOUR ROLE WITH THE COMPANY?

I’m making a difference in people’s lives and making sure all feel included and are bringing their whole selves to work. It’s challenging, but it’s important to keep moving forward. Diversity, equity, and inclusion is a journey, not a destination. We can’t get comfortable. There’s no returning to business as usual.

HOW HAS LIFE TURNED OUT DIFFERENTLY THAN YOU EXPECTED?

I really thought my career path would be in marketing, and I would never look back, but I try to live in the moment and this is where my path has led me.

SELF CARE AT THIS TIME?

I bought a bike, and I’m doing Zumba classes online. Finding projects to complete around the house. Being outside more. Opening the windows and letting the sunshine in. Reaching out to people who live alone or are in a house full of people, which are totally different experiences.