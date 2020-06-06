Meet Tawana Bain, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Beauty/Fashion

2020 MOST ADMIRED WOMAN — BEAUTY/FASHION

Tawana Bain



Founder/owner, AFM Threads

Family: Sons Tyshawn, 24, Jeffrey, 18

Neighborhood: Downtown Louisville

As a small business owner, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Tawana Bain to temporarily close both physical locations of AFM Threads, her fashion-forward boutiques at Oxmoor Center and Mall St. Matthews. Although she is selling the clothes online, people are prioritizing things other than fashion right now, she says. She has had to make many hard financial and staffing decisions. She filed for SBA loan assistance and was hopeful for funding during the second round.

HOW HAS THIS PANDEMIC AFFECTED YOU?

I am a positive person, but this has been a challenge to my ability to be as optimistic as I had been before the pandemic. Businesses as well as people are dying. There is a lot of mourning going on.

WHAT DO YOU SEE FOR YOUR BUSINESS MOVING FORWARD?

I have a lot of money tied up in inventory, and I could liquidate and lose so much money on the dollar and do something else. It’s really not knowing if online sales will catch on.

SOMETHING PEOPLE DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU?

I was a single teen mom. I was working and putting myself through school and being a mom. I don’t say this to encourage anyone to follow that path, but just to show that you can defy the odds, too.

WHAT WORD WOULD DESCRIBE YOU?

Resilient.

PHRASE OR WORD YOU OVERUSE?

Obtuse. As in ‘What? That is so obtuse.’