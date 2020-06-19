Meet Stacye Love, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Home/Home Style

2020 MOST ADMIRED WOMAN —FOOD & ENTERTAINMENT

Stacye Love

Principal of Stacye Love Construction, LLC

Family: Fiancé Christopher Moore; children Reagan Bouchillon, 22, Alec Bouchillon, 23, Collier Bouchillon, 25.

Neighborhood: East End



Stacye Love continues to move her company forward with home construction and remodeling details during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staggering construction crews to avoid overlap on new builds and taking health safety precautions when in someone’s home working on a remodel have been just a few of the adjustments that she has rolled with. She is used to working with construction codes and regulations but never expected to end up working under Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines.

HOW DO YOU SEE LIFE MOVING FORWARD FROM NOW ON?

I feel we will be using these health and safety practices for a long time. I tend to think of it as a 9/11 moment. Things will not go back to the existence we were living before this. Especially with the global nature of things, we will have to make adjustments that are probably going to be pretty permanent.