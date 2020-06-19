Meet Stacye Love, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Home/Home Style
Stacye Love
Principal of Stacye Love Construction, LLC
Family: Fiancé Christopher Moore; children Reagan Bouchillon, 22, Alec Bouchillon, 23, Collier Bouchillon, 25.
Neighborhood: East End
Stacye Love continues to move her company forward with home construction and remodeling details during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staggering construction crews to avoid overlap on new builds and taking health safety precautions when in someone’s home working on a remodel have been just a few of the adjustments that she has rolled with. She is used to working with construction codes and regulations but never expected to end up working under Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines.
HOW DO YOU SEE LIFE MOVING FORWARD FROM NOW ON?
I feel we will be using these health and safety practices for a long time. I tend to think of it as a 9/11 moment. Things will not go back to the existence we were living before this. Especially with the global nature of things, we will have to make adjustments that are probably going to be pretty permanent.
I am very fortunate in that my general mood is very optimistic every morning. When I feel that slipping, my reset is to go to hot yoga. It’s hard to hold on to anything negative there.
WHAT’S CHALLENGING ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS?
I have to be very flexible. My job is to bring parts and pieces together.
WHAT MOTIVATES YOU?
First, the creativity that comes from building something from scratch. Second, the desire to help people realize the vision that they have for their homes as special places for themselves and their families.
I’m an outdoors person and like anything that involves nature. I love to sail. I have a sailboat (My Love) and enjoy being on the water in general.
WHAT OTHER PROFESSION WOULD YOU POSSIBLY BE IN?
By education I’m a lawyer. I would probably consider pursuing social justice issues. I have a deep appreciation for the U.S. Constitution.
I HAVE TOO MANY…
Passions to pursue in a lifetime. I’d like to attend Le Cordon Bleu school in Paris and spend 90 days learning the science and techniques of cooking. I would love to be able to take a piece of wood and turn it into a bookcase or piece of furniture. My grandfather was the furniture maker so maybe that’s in my DNA.
HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOURSELF?
All in. When I do something I’m very committed to it.
SECRET SNACK STASH?
Fresh blueberries. I buy organic blueberries, rinse them, and keep them in a bowl to snack on all day long.
A good soaking tub, a spacious, well-organized wardrobe closet, and a home filled with light. A bright cheerful home is a must.
BEST ADVICE YOU HAVE RECEIVED?
A friend once told me that where there is confusion there is manipulation. That was kind of an aha moment for me. That little nugget of wisdom has been helpful for me in both business and personal relationships.
CAN’T QUITE GET THE KNACK OF?
Golf. I really am good on the practice range, though.
TRAVEL BUCKET LIST?
Northern Italy, Jerusalem and the holy sites, and an African safari.
PLACES YOU ENJOY IN LOUISVILLE?
The view of the river from my home. The Parklands. It’s a crown jewel of the city and an incredible legacy left by David Jones.
