Meet Rachelle Starr, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Food/Entertainment

2020 MOST ADMIRED WOMAN —FOOD & ENTERTAINMENT
Rachelle Starr
Founder and president, Scarlet Hope and Scarlet’s Bakery
Family: Husband Joshua Starr, son Isaac, 6
Neighborhood: St. Matthews
Keeping Scarlet’s Bakery open during the coronavirus was a challenge for founder Rachelle Starr. Although she tried different methods of keeping the retail shops open, Rachelle had to close both shops and at this time is offering online, cookie and pancake mixes you can make at home.
WHAT’S THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF YOUR WORK?
There is a challenge and a benefit. Scarlet Hope and Scarlet’s Bakery are non-profit organizations so we have a different mission and a different bottom line than a for-profit company would. We have to earn an income, but that’s not our bottom line. Our number one priority is keeping the program going for helping women.
When we started Scarlet’s Bakery, it was a turning point for the whole organization — to offer job training and new opportunities for exploited women. We started hiring at the beginning of 2016 and so far have helped a total of 38 women who have gone through some portion of our 12- to 18-month program.
WHAT IS YOUR SUPERWOMAN SKILL?
I am a visionary. I often see things that others don’t, and I see how to accomplish them.
HOW HAVE YOU KEPT YOUR SPIRITS UP THESE DAYS?
I remember that we are not the only ones going through this challenge.
An extrovert for sure.
WHAT TRAIT DO YOU LIKE LEAST IN YOURSELF?
I start things that I haven’t necessarily thought through. I’m a make-a-decision-and-pay-any-consequences-later kind of woman. It’s not that it’s a bad thing, but I do have to tame that down a bit.
QUALITY YOU LEAST LIKE IN OTHERS?
Micromanaging.
HOBBIES?
I like testing and trying out new recipes. I also belong to a book club and a wine club. I love interacting with people.
TRAVEL BUCKET LIST?
Japan, Santorini, and Switzerland. I would love to travel Germany’s Romantic Road and see all the castles.
CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT?
Keurig coffee maker, Marc Jacobs mascara, and my KitchenAid mixer.
Working out. I hate working out. I was in ballet and tap dance from the time I was 3 years old until I was 23, and I didn’t have to worry about working out. Now I have to make an effort to do that.
WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM YOUR MOM?
My baking skills. I’m from an Italian family, and both my mom and my grandmother taught me about cooking.
I HAVE TOO MANY…
Books. I have hundreds and hundreds. I like to read leadership books and biographies. The last one that I read was Strengthening the Soul of Your Leadership.
DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A ROLE MODEL?
At this point in my life, yes. And I take that responsibility seriously.
BEST ADVICE YOU’VE RECEIVED?
Measure twice, cut once.
SECRET SNACK STASH?
Ghirardelli dark chocolate with caramel. I have to hide it in the back of the pantry to keep it from my family.
