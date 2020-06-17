Meet Rachelle Starr, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Food/Entertainment

Working out. I hate working out. I was in ballet and tap dance from the time I was 3 years old until I was 23, and I didn’t have to worry about working out. Now I have to make an effort to do that.

WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM YOUR MOM?

My baking skills. I’m from an Italian family, and both my mom and my grandmother taught me about cooking.

I HAVE TOO MANY…

Books. I have hundreds and hundreds. I like to read leadership books and biographies. The last one that I read was Strengthening the Soul of Your Leadership.

DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A ROLE MODEL?

At this point in my life, yes. And I take that responsibility seriously.

BEST ADVICE YOU’VE RECEIVED?

Measure twice, cut once.

SECRET SNACK STASH?

Ghirardelli dark chocolate with caramel. I have to hide it in the back of the pantry to keep it from my family.