Meet Nicole Yates, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Politics

I get to be an advocate for the constituents in the third congressional district. I’m blessed to be in a position to advocate for someone who has maybe given up, and I can help bring about a solution to their problem. Sometimes I have to deliver bad news to folks and that’s not always fun.

I HAVE TOO MANY…

Shoes. I think I can never have enough.

HOW HAS YOUR LIFE TURNED OUT DIFFERENTLY FROM WHAT YOU THOUGHT IT MIGHT BE?

Growing up I knew I would go to college, but I didn’t know I would end up in politics. Turns out, it’s my passion, and I’m very compassionate about people.

WORD THAT BEST DESCRIBES YOU?

Sassy.

WHAT IS YOUR SUPERWOMAN SKILL?

I’m a good strategist, and I’m good at connecting and bringing people together.

TRAIT YOU LIKE LEAST IN YOURSELF?

I am my biggest critic. I’m hard on myself.