Meet Natalie Harris, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Community/Non-Profit

2020 MOST ADMIRED WOMAN — COMMUNITY/NON-PROFITS

Natalie Harris

Executive Director, The Coalition for the Homeless, Inc.

Family: Husband John Harris

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

How do you shelter in place when you don’t have a place? This is the situation that Natalie Harris and members of The Coalition for the Homeless are dealing with during the COVID-19 pandemic. Natalie says the public agencies have worked valiantly seven days a week and put in insane hours to set up systems to help the homeless population be safe and help people get off the street.

WHAT HAS CAUSED YOU THE MOST STRESS DURING THIS TIME?

The first three weeks there were just so many questions and changes. One problem would be solved and another one would pop up immediately. Fortunately there have been solutions. The Salvation Army opened up its gymnasium on Brook Street to serve people all day long, and it opened a facility to quarantine those with symptoms of the coronavirus.