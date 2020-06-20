Meet Monica Hardin, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Media/Social Media

2020 MOST ADMIRED WOMAN — MEDIA/SOCIAL MEDIA



News anchor, WLKY

Family: Daughters, Faith, 8, and Eden, 6

Although she is still reporting to the studio in person to deliver the news in front of the cameras, WLKY Anchor Monica Hardin appreciates the slower pace of life the pandemic has resulted in. She gets to spend precious time making new memories with her daughters. She loves that there is popsicle juice on her porch and that she and her daughters are taking walks, cooking together, painting, and making forts in the living room.

CHANGES YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE AFTER THE PANDEMIC PASSES?

People’s hours and a change of pace in the American workforce. And, I hope that we will remember the compassion that we felt for others and how we feel now when we come together.