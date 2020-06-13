Meet Kathy Beam, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Education

2020 MOST ADMIRED WOMAN — EDUCATION



Head of School, Meredith-Dunn School

Family: Spouse Mike Beam; son Scott and wife Leslie; grandchildren Nick, seventh grade, and Lucy, fifth grade.

Neighborhood: Old Brownsboro Road

Kathy Beam is grieving the end of her lifelong career in education. She retired this school year after 18 years as head of school at Meredith-Dunn School and leaves behind a community she loves. Because of school closings, she missed the opportunity, she says, to have closure with them. Her faith is very important, and she prays to remember how very blessed she is at this moment in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHAT DID YOU FIND DIFFICULT ABOUT HAVING TO WORK FROM HOME?

It’s difficult to lose the one-on-one interaction with my students and faculty. I normally greet them every morning and get to know them personally and in the classroom. Meredith-Dunn is a school

for students with learning difficulties, and trying to still deliver instruction is a challenge. I could enter each Google Classroom every day and interact with the students and teachers, but it’s not the same as face-to-face.