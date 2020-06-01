Meet Erika Holmquist-Wall, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Arts

Well, I am homeschooling my daughter and discovering that working from home is great. Before this, in the other normal, we were all so busy and distracted. When we come out of this, we will definitely be changed, but I hope that we will see new ways of working and being and living our daily lives.

WHAT LED YOU TO THE SPEED?

I worked for 15 years at the Minneapolis Institute of Art as a curator. In 2014, I had the opportunity to come to the Speed Art Museum and to rethink, reinterpret, and reinstall the entire collection after its renovation. It was a chance to open the museum from scratch, and I purposely didn’t look at photos of what it looked like before.

FAVORITE ART PERIOD?

I love everything from 16th century Netherlands oil paintings to 20th century German expressionism. You won’t pin me down.