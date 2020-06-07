Meet Demetria Miles-McDonald, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Business Owner

2020 MOST ADMIRED WOMAN — BUSINESS OWNER

Demetria Miles-McDonald

Founder and CEO of Decide Diversity

Spouse: Doren McDonald Jr.; expecting first child in August

Neighborhood: Lyndon

Although Demetria Miles-McDonald’s normal work base is home, most of her connections are done in person, and she gets to know the people in the organizations she works with, so the COVID-19 situation has made her job more difficult. She likes to see the interactions among people in the groups that she addresses, and it has been hard to convey training messages over the computer or the phone.

WHAT IS DECIDE DIVERSITY’S MISSION?

Founded in 2016, Decide Diversity is a training and consulting organization that focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion. I work with nonprofit and for-profit organizations who want to diversify their employee base and conduct assessments that uncover problems that leaders may not be aware of and come up with solutions which benefit everyone.

HOW DO YOU KEEP YOUR SPIRITS UP?

In times of uncertainty I ask myself, ‘What do I need to do next? What can I do right now to move me one step closer to what I want to be?’ and build from that.

WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO START DECIDE DIVERSITY?

I was tired of seeing the inequalities and opportunities that were denied to people who look like me. How could I become the CEO of a company if the leaders didn’t recognize the obstacles I face in reaching that position because of my identity? I hope to educate leaders about the obstacles people of color, women, those with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ community face and experiences they have in general.