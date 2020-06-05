Meet Cynthia Williams, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Athletes/Fitness

MOST ADMIRED WOMAN — ATHETES/FITNESS

Cynthia Williams

Owner, Cynthia Williams Fitness LLC

Family: Husband Brian England; daughter Finley, 6 months

Neighborhood: Springhurst

Having to stop teaching in-person fitness classes due to COVID-19 hasn’t slowed Cynthia Williams down one bit. Thanks to the wonders of technology, she is able to inspire and motivate her clients by recording and streaming daily workouts. For her Worksite Wellness classes, she has set up a private Facebook page and writes simple body-weight exercises for clients to do so she is able to stay in touch that way.

WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO GO OUT ON YOUR OWN?

I was a trainer for 15 years. I went to school for and worked as an occupational therapist and always wanted to be in fitness. I kept working toward it and building a name for myself. I’m certified in fitness, nutrition, and weight loss. I do a lot of reading and studying, and I have lots of experience.

WHAT DREW YOU TO FITNESS AND NUTRITION?

I love exercise. I love being strong and fit, but I really excel at helping people with nutrition. Teaching people about good nutrition gives me such a good feeling when they understand it.