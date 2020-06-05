Meet Cynthia Williams, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Athletes/Fitness
MOST ADMIRED WOMAN — ATHETES/FITNESS
Cynthia Williams
Owner, Cynthia Williams Fitness LLC
Family: Husband Brian England; daughter Finley, 6 months
Neighborhood: Springhurst
Having to stop teaching in-person fitness classes due to COVID-19 hasn’t slowed Cynthia Williams down one bit. Thanks to the wonders of technology, she is able to inspire and motivate her clients by recording and streaming daily workouts. For her Worksite Wellness classes, she has set up a private Facebook page and writes simple body-weight exercises for clients to do so she is able to stay in touch that way.
WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO GO OUT ON YOUR OWN?
I was a trainer for 15 years. I went to school for and worked as an occupational therapist and always wanted to be in fitness. I kept working toward it and building a name for myself. I’m certified in fitness, nutrition, and weight loss. I do a lot of reading and studying, and I have lots of experience.
WHAT DREW YOU TO FITNESS AND NUTRITION?
I love exercise. I love being strong and fit, but I really excel at helping people with nutrition. Teaching people about good nutrition gives me such a good feeling when they understand it.
WHAT CAREER PATH DID YOU THINK YOU WOULD TAKE?
I thought I would go to medical school and go into sports medicine or orthopedics. I never wanted to be a foot doctor or gynecologist.
WORD THAT DESCRIBES YOU?
Dedicated.
WITH 15 FREE MINUTES…
I would go for a walk.
I used to be a model and was very into makeup, hair, and fashion. Now I rarely wear makeup, my hair is usually in a ponytail, and I’m in workout clothes. Also, I am a championship go-kart racer.
SECRET SNACK STASH?
SkinnyDipped almonds. They are delicious. They are great for portion control. Each individual bag is 60 calories.
THREE THINGS YOU CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT?
My iPad and iPhone to record my workout videos, lip balm — I have tubes of it around the house and in all my jacket pockets — and oatmeal for breakfast.
HOW DO YOU KEEP YOUR SPIRITS UP?
I’m a believer in mindset. You can’t let yourself get into a bad place. Just keep looking forward.
CAN’T GET THE KNACK OF?
Choreographed workouts. I just can’t put all that movement together. Punch, kick, twirl.
Laziness.
TRAIT YOU MOST ADMIRE IN YOURSELF?
I am hard-working and have a good work ethic.
PEOPLE YOU ADMIRE?
Those who don’t take the easy road. They are the people I try to learn from and grow.
FAVORITE WORKOUT?
I love to lift weights…to build strength movements that translate into everyday life. I call it functional fitness.
LEAST FAVORITE WORKOUT?
Cardio — spinning or running.
WHAT ADVENTURE WOULD YOU LIKE TO HAVE IN THE FUTURE?
My husband and I would love to go to Hawaii and go hiking in the rainforest.
THE WORLD WOULD BE A BETTER PLACE…
If people exercised, hydrated, and ate better. Stop eating processed food. I believe 100 percent of our chronic health conditions are related to that.
