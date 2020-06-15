Meet Beth Riley, 2020 Most Admired Woman — Health/Healthcare

2020 MOST ADMIRED WOMAN — HEALTH/

HEALTHCARE

Deputy Director of Health Affairs of James Graham Brown Cancer Center/ UofL Health

Family: Son Jack, 13, twins Cate and Charles, 11

Neighborhood: East End

The COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly challenging for Dr. Beth Riley and the cancer patients she sees. She has been utilizing telehealth, spacing out treatments, and determining essential treatments that can be continued or supportive treatments that can be delayed. Some surgeries have been postponed and can be because the cancer is slow-growing. In other cases, she and her team have tried to come up with alternative treatments for patients awaiting needed surgeries. A situation not faced before.

HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU PERSONALLY?

I have to worry about infecting my kids. I have a decontamination space in my garage where I take off my scrubs and they go immediately into the washer. Then I shower right away. I feel like I’m in a residency again because I haven’t worn scrubs for 20 years.