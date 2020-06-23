Join our Most Admired Woman event on Facebook Live tonight!
Our annual Most Admired Woman event will be held live — tonight! — on Facebook @ 6pm! We invite you to join us here virtually as we celebrate these amazing women in each category. Congratulations to the winners and nominees! See you at 6!
Thank you to our category sponsors:
Athletes/Fitness: BB&T
Beauty/Fashion: Women First
Business Owner: Mister “P” Express, Inc.
Community/Non-Profits: WR Realtors
Health/Healthcare: Clark Memorial Health
Home/Home Style: Robin Brown – State Farm Agency
