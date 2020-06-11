How Telehealth Can Keep You Healthy at Home

Patients may wonder whether they are getting the same kind of thorough care that they might if they were sitting in an examination room with their doctor. The most important feature of telehealth is that it allows the physician to both see and listen to the patient, taking note of changes in their condition, their symptoms, and medications used. “There are a variety of issues that can be addressed without having to lay hands on a patient for a complete physical exam,” Dr. Harper says.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many people, but increasing the rates of telehealth is a boon to both patients and physicians for a variety of reasons. With so many people both working from home and tending to children, a telehealth appointment is convenient and takes much less time. For physicians and their staff, telehealth eliminates some of the stress of ensuring social distancing among patients and keeps the schedule running more smoothly.

“I believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an explosion of telehealth use,” Dr. Harper says. “It is an effective means of caring for patients in many situations while keeping them healthy at home and avoiding potentially being exposed to COVID-19.”

