How Telehealth Can Keep You Healthy at Home
Dr. Nicholas Harper is one of the physicians practicing with Clark Memorial Health who has been offering telehealth appointments using the online platform Zoom. “Over the past several weeks, I have performed Zoom visits with patients ranging in age from early 20s to late 80s,” says Dr. Harper, a board-certified internal medicine physician. “Nearly all of my patients, even those who admit to not being tech-savvy, have found the process easy and convenient.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many people, but increasing the rates of telehealth is a boon to both patients and physicians for a variety of reasons. With so many people both working from home and tending to children, a telehealth appointment is convenient and takes much less time. For physicians and their staff, telehealth eliminates some of the stress of ensuring social distancing among patients and keeps the schedule running more smoothly.
“I believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an explosion of telehealth use,” Dr. Harper says. “It is an effective means of caring for patients in many situations while keeping them healthy at home and avoiding potentially being exposed to COVID-19.”
