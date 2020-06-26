Did You Miss our Most Admired Woman Virtual Event? See it Here!
Did you miss our 2020 Most Admired Woman Virtual Event? Our Most Admired Woman event was held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, and featured our winners, who shared their amazing stories and answered thoughtful questions. Watch it now below!
Thank you to our category sponsors:
Athletes/Fitness: BB&T
Beauty/Fashion: Women First
Business Owner: Mister “P” Express, Inc.
Community/Non-Profits: WR Realtors
Health/Healthcare: Clark Memorial Health
Home/Home Style: Robin Brown – State Farm Agency
0 Comments