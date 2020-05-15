Win This Wellness Kit From Induction Therapies

Is your skin in need of a total wellness rejuvination? Induction Therapies has the best treat for you in their BLESSED Total Wellness Kit.

THE GIVEAWAY:

One winner will receive a BLESSED Total Wellness Kit.  This includes three products:

1. MOVING – Joint & Muscle Cream
2.RADIANT CLEAR – UVA/UVB SPF50
3. OLD FASHIONED Bourbon Barrel – Aged 1500 CBC Tincture 

Prize must be picked up at business. 

DEADLINE:

You have until Thursday, May 21 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!

TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!

Click here for Official Rules.

Fill out my online form.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *