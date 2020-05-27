Win Free Registration for the Outrunning Autism 5K & Fun Walk!
Join us for FEAT (Families for Effective Autism Treatment) of Louisville Outrunning Autism 5K and 1M Fun Run presented by Eco-Tech. Each year we have over 1,300 dedicated people participate and help raise funds.
Race day offers a family-friendly experience with something for everyone:
10 winners will receive free registrations for the Outrunning Autism 5K & Fun Walk, July 11, 2020.
More Details:
5K Run & Walk with chip-timing provided by 3 Way Racing
1M Fun Run & Walk
24 hour Extreme Challenge
Character Appearances
Free Registration for kids 4 and under
Performance Awards
Water & Post-Race Nutrition for participants
Community Fair & Provider Expo Village with bubbles, face painting, music and more
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, June 2 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Click here for Official Rules.