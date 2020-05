THE GIVEAWAY:

One winner will receive a $100 gift card to Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. You must pick the voucher up at the store: 150 Chenoweth Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

DEADLINE:

You have until Tuesday, June 2 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!

TO ENTER:

Fill Out The Form Below!

Click here for Official Rules.