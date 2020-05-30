What Your World Looks Like – Linda’s Refuge

Name: Linda Jackson

Title: Owner, Ballroom East Dance Studio (currently shut down); Co-owner, Aesthetics in Jewelry (closed but dropping jewelry off at homes, at curbside, by mail)

Garden was scheduled to be on Crescent Hill Garden Tour, Canceled

About Her Garden

“From 1983 to last year, I’ve been designing the garden to make it like separate rooms where you can sit or investigate different areas.” There’s a topiary garden and a brick patio area. To Linda it’s important because of her heritage, being born in Scotland and raised in England. “My family always decorated their yard — using every inch instead of just looking out and seeing grass. It’s creating a place that’s beautiful to them.”

My yard is kind of a refuge, bringing me happiness to take away from everyday life. I have a little vegetable garden, and I like to watch them grow and develop.