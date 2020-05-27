What Your World Looks Like – Jamie Warfield

Jamie Warfield

Title: Director of Recruiting, Waffle House, Inc.

Furloughed initially but started back to work securing catering orders and conducting meetings and interviews via Zoom.

Working at home with children Carlos, 14, and Bella, 7.

Most Difficult Right Now

Making difficult business decisions that affect other people’s lives. We began temporarily closing locations and furloughing employees. All of the decisions were necessary and understood, but my days, alongside many others, were full of hope and tears. My position was then furloughed the same day and panic set in. The kids were running around crazy with no idea that their mom, the sole provider, had just lost our main source of income. The first day I could not get out of bed — anxiety, sadness, and uncertainty completely took over. Later that night, I looked at my personal journal of gratitude and found a quote by Oprah Winfrey that put everything into perspective. “When you meet obstacles with gratitude, your perception starts to shift, resistance loses its power, and grace finds a home within you.” At that point I started to look at this time as an opportunity to relax, restore, and recoup.

Most Positive Right Now

The kids and I began spending time just talking and enjoying each other, no electronics, just communication. I started to declutter and organize home and life. I reconnected with family/friends just by calling and letting them know they were in my thoughts during this time. I focused on my goals by creating a vision board, revamped my resume, and put actionable plans into place. What I initially thought was a nightmare became an opportunity.

These past few weeks I have had the opportunity to spend uninterrupted, quality time with my family. I think we all have appreciated the time to relax and recharge. When life begins to speed up again, we’ll remember to be grateful for our blessings and appreciative of our loved ones.

This Daily Practice Helps

It seems insignificant, but every morning when I rise…I verbalize three things I am grateful for, and I begin my typical morning routine (brushing my teeth, brewing coffee, and getting dressed). This process has allowed me to begin my days on a positive note, and I’m more motivated to be present and productive by continuing my morning routine.

From My Perspective

“What is the difference between an obstacle and an opportunity? Our attitude toward it. Every opportunity has a difficulty, and every difficulty has an opportunity.” — J. Sidlow Baxter.

This too will pass. Use this time to find the opportunity.

