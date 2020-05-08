What Your World Looks Like – Jaclyn West

What’s the most positive thing right now?



The most positive thing right now is seeing everyone’s support of local businesses and how that has become even more important than before. GiftWell is offering a service that believes that even during times like these we should still celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and the special holidays that we hold dear to ourselves and our families. Things may look very different now and we may not be able to be close to the ones we love, but we still need to celebrate milestones and fun times to make those lasting memories.

A daily practice or routine that helps me?

A daily practice that helps me during this time is writing every morning in my gratitude journal. It helps me focus my attention on the positives in my life, especially during a time like this with all the uncertainties. I enjoy a cup of coffee in my favorite coffee mug then I sit down and open my gratitude journal. I think of the good things that happened in my life the day before and what I am looking forward to in the upcoming day. It forces me to pay attention to the good things in my life, big or small, that I might have taken for granted before. It sets the tone of the day for me with a positive mindset.

Anything that I would like others to know concerning my perspectives during this time?

Even with many unknowns and uncertainties right now, we still need a sense of celebration in our lives. Remembering your loved ones’ and friends’ milestones during this time is arguably more important than ever! We will get on the other side of all this, and when we do, we will remember the unique memories and fun times that were celebrated while we were in quarantine.

P.S. Have you tried journaling?