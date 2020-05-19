What Your World Looks Like – Carrie King

Name: Carrie King

Title: Co-Founder and Realtor, Homepage Realty.

Currently working at home giving tours via Matterport, a 3D virtual walkthrough. Can show houses in person but with precautions.

In her Home: Annabelle, Shih Tzu and Lucky, Wonder Dog

Most Difficult Right Now

We are an office built on culture, and our agents are the heartbeat of our entire business. I miss sharing positives in our sales meeting, “family” lunches, collaborating with agents on cool and upcoming projects, working alongside fellow realtors on listings, strategizing video shoots, I could go on and on…I miss my people!

Most Positive Right Now

The most positive thing for me right now is seeing everyone’s face on Zoom calls. Although our sales meetings, training, and book club are all done remotely, it’s been fun connecting even if it has to be over a computer screen. Realtors are “essential,” and we are fortunate enough to be able to continue to work and help buyers and sellers.

This Daily Practice Helps

Get up, dress up, and show up! I wake up every morning and get ready as if I am going to the office — only I am going down the hall to my home office. Getting ready helps me to start my day off and make it as normal as possible.

From My Perspective

We feel very confident that our economy will recover, the real estate market will flourish, and we are very hopeful that our friends, families, and loved ones will remain healthy so we can get back to living and have a great rest of the year.

