The Mother-Daughter Bond: Like Mother, Like Daughter

Jean Schumm, the president and founder of Operation Parent, is the mother of five children and has the opportunity to work with her daughter, Amanda Gale, who is the director of community partnerships at the nonprofit.

Jean founded the organization 14 years ago to support parents as they navigate the sometimes treacherous waters of raising children, especially pre-teens and teenagers. She and her husband faced their own parenting challenges.“The kids we were struggling with? One of them was Amanda,” she says with a laugh.

About three years ago, Jean asked Amanda to join the organization. “I had seen so many miracles at work, and I wanted her to see them,” Jean says. Since joining Operation Parent, Amanda has brought her marketing skills and social media finesse to the office, which is very different from how Jean operates. While Amanda is paperless and likes to work from home, Jean carries a pen and notepad and likes to meet face-to-face with others. “These differences between us have shown us how our organization has to change to connect to today’s young parents,” Jean says.

As a mother of two children ages three and five, Amanda has her finger on the pulse of what is happening to today’s parents but admits it took a long time for her to understand and appreciate Operation Parent. “I didn’t really understand it and the importance of it until I became a mom,” she says.

Amanda appreciates her mom and is inspired by what she has done, both professionally and personally. Whether it is building her organization over the years or struggling two times with cancer, Amanda says, “I admire her resiliency and not taking no for an answer. She is persistent and so dang positive.” On top of that, Amanda says her mom is an amazing “Gigi” to her grandchildren.

Working together, for some families, could jeopardize their close relationships, but Amanda says she and her mom are committed to keeping work at work. “If [working together] starts to impair our relationship as mother and daughter, we’re not willing to sacrifice that,” Amanda says.