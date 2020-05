Pick Up Fresh Foods

Douglass Loop Farmers Market

On Saturdays: Clients must pre-order their food and pick it up from 10am until 1pm. @DouglassLoopFarmersMarket

New Albany Farmers Market

Until they open find vendors from The New Albany Farmers Market at their Facebook page.

Phoenix Hill/Nulu Farmers Market

Open Tuesdays starting May 19 from 3-6pm. Vendors adhere to the social distancing guidelines. @PhoenixHillNuLuFarmersMarket

Westport Road Baptist Farmers Market

Saturdays from 9am-1pm. Vendors adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

Or order straight from a farm: Barr Farms offers an online store or a weekly CSA pickup.