Our May Issue Has a Scavenger Hunt, Too!
Have some fun with our online scavenger hunt and win a prize! For our May issue of Today’s Woman, we’ve created a magazine scavenger hunt and you can win one of three great prizes!
Here’s how it works:
- Read through Today’s Woman May issue by going to our MAGAZINE tab.
- Find the 10 items listed and list the page number where you have found each object in the form below.
- Submit your form by May 29 to be eligible for a prize. Winner will be chosen by random and announced on June 1 on our Instagram and Facebook.
10 Items to find:
- Toothbrush
- Yahtzee game
- Rainbow
- Moon
- Video call/FaceTime
- Wedding invitation
- Cinderella shoe
- Grapes
- Scrabble letter pieces
- Blue statement necklace
Prizes:
1st Prize – Dinner for 2 at Swizzle, the rotating restaurant atop the Galt House Hotel (coming soon).
2nd Prize – Microdermabrasion at Avanti Skin Center (now open).
3rd Prize – $25 Free Play Voucher from Derby City Gaming and one-year subscription to Today’s Woman magazine.
