Our May Issue Has a Scavenger Hunt, Too!

May 7, 2020 | COVID-19, Today's Woman Now

Have some fun with our online scavenger hunt and win a prize! For our May issue of Today’s Woman, we’ve created a magazine scavenger hunt and you can win one of three great prizes! 

Here’s how it works:

  1. Read through Today’s Woman May issue by going to our MAGAZINE tab
  2. Find the 10 items listed and list the page number where you have found each object in the form below. 
  3. Submit your form by May 29 to be eligible for a prize. Winner will be chosen by random and announced on June 1 on our Instagram and Facebook.

10 Items to find:

  • Toothbrush 
  • Yahtzee game 
  • Rainbow
  • Moon 
  • Video call/FaceTime 
  • Wedding invitation
  • Cinderella shoe 
  • Grapes
  • Scrabble letter pieces 
  • Blue statement necklace 

Prizes: 

1st Prize – Dinner for 2 at Swizzle, the rotating restaurant atop the Galt House Hotel (coming soon).

2nd Prize – Microdermabrasion at Avanti Skin Center (now open).

3rd Prize – $25 Free Play Voucher from Derby City Gaming and one-year subscription to Today’s Woman magazine.

