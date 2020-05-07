Our May Issue Has a Scavenger Hunt, Too!

Have some fun with our online scavenger hunt and win a prize! For our May issue of Today’s Woman, we’ve created a magazine scavenger hunt and you can win one of three great prizes!

Here’s how it works:

Read through Today’s Woman May issue by going to our MAGAZINE tab . Find the 10 items listed and list the page number where you have found each object in the form below. May 29 to be eligible for a prize. Winner will be chosen by random and announced on June 1 on our Instagram and Facebook. Submit your form byto be eligible for a prize. Winner will be chosen by random and announced onon ourand

10 Items to find:

Toothbrush

Yahtzee game

Rainbow

Moon

Video call/FaceTime

Wedding invitation

Cinderella shoe

Grapes

Scrabble letter pieces

Blue statement necklace

Prizes:

1st Prize – Dinner for 2 at Swizzle, the rotating restaurant atop the Galt House Hotel (coming soon).

2nd Prize – Microdermabrasion at Avanti Skin Center (now open).

3rd Prize – $25 Free Play Voucher from Derby City Gaming and one-year subscription to Today’s Woman magazine.