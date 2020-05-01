Show us your mask! As the gradual reopening of our state begins, we are all encouraged to wear masks. Why not make them fashionable? We want to see how creative you can be. Enter our Most Creative Mask Contest on Facebook and you could win a prize! Here’s how to enter:

Submit a photo of your homemade face mask to the form below by midnight on May 8 . Remember, get creative!

Facebook After gathering the submissions, we will post each photo to ourpage in an album titled “Most Creative Mask Contest.”

To vote, all you have to do is like the photo. The one with the most likes wins! To increase your votes, share the photo from our album and page on your own page. Voting ends at midnight on May 10.

he winner will be announced on May 11 to receive a Take & Bake meal from Masterson’s Catering and a $25 voucher to Derby City Gaming!

*See contest terms and conditions here.