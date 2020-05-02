Life Finds a Way

Martin Luther King Jr. said, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

This quote rings true as we are now facing the realization of just how connected we are. While we have lived increasingly separated lives, we are learning that what happens to one person even around the world can affect us all. This time has made me think about people that, admittedly, I never really gave much thought. I didn’t think about the grocery worker stocking the shelves. I didn’t think about the Walmart worker making sure the shelves had toilet paper. I didn’t think about the truck driver bringing goods to the store. This pandemic has truly made me stop and think about everyone and just how interconnected our lives truly are. From the grocery store worker to the people in the factory packaging toilet paper. Their lives are connected to my life.

I know this moment in time will pass. We will get through this, but what I hope remains is the realization that our lives are intertwined, and I cannot be all that I can be until you are all that you are supposed to be.

Please remain positive, cry, laugh, find your moments of normalcy and savor them. And remember, there is still life here. The leaves will still grow. The sun will shine. Flowers will bloom. Life will find a way. It always does. — Hannah Drake

Hannah is an author, activist, and spoken word artist.