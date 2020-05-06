Win Tickets to Ladies in Leadership
You won’t want to miss out on the upbeat celebration of empowered women empowering women! Join Ladies in Leadership to experience the newest installment of the #GirlBossLou series on the morning of June 4th.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive two tickets to the Ladies in Leadership event on Thursday, June 4 – 8am to 12pm. The event will be held at the Kentucky Derby Museum, 704 Central Avenue, Louisville. The panel includes: Mo McKnight Howe, Owner of Revelry Boutique; Natalia Bishop, Owner of Chocolate Box Photography; Tawana Bain, Owner New Age Communications; and Peggy Noe Stevens, First Female Master Bourbon Taster. See link for more event details: https://www.derbymuseum.org/girlboss.html
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday May 12 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
