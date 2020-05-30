Inspiring Books By Local Authors – Tytianna Nikia Maria Wells

Everyday Heroes

Tytianna Nikia Maria Wells, CEO and founder of Honey Tree Publishing, has self published seven books since its creation in 2013. Prompted by a desire for more freedom and control over her work, Honey Tree was formed.

“I have such a strong love and appreciation and respect for stories,” Tytianna says. “I’ve always been intrigued by stories.” Coming from a family of artists and storytellers, she adds, “Storytelling has always been very important in my life growing up.”

Tytianna’s first book, Sweet Pea & Sugar Tea’s Country Family Adventures, turned into a four volume series that she both authored and illustrated. Targeted toward early readers and up, Tytianna notes that “early exposure is important.” With empowering stories of everyday heroes, she writes with a focus on family, identity, history, and community. She used this series to touch on a number of issues including black history, homelessness, adoption, anti-bullying, forgiveness, and hope.