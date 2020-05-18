Inspiring Books By Local Authors – Important Historical Topics – Marie Bradby

Marie Bradby, a former full-time journalist, began writing for children after becoming pregnant with her son. “One day I went shopping for books for him before he was born,” she says, “I couldn’t find any books that featured children of color in characters or illustrations.” At this point, Marie decided she would write those books herself. Marie says diversity in childrens’ books “builds empathy, keeps stereotypes from being perpetuated, and exposes children to new and exciting voices.”

Marie is a historical fiction writer, covering the 1800s through the 1960s, from times of slavery through the beginning of integration. Throughout her storytelling, she covers a number of heavy issues, although she notes that she uses her characters and their predicaments to keep things light. “There’s a funny side to almost anything,” she says.