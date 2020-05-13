Inspiring Books By Local Authors: Humor And Heart – Amanda Driscoll

Amanda Driscoll is a Louisville native and longtime artist. After becoming a mom, she transitioned from her background and education as an artist and graphic designer, into a successful author and illustrator of children’s picture books. “Picture books are such an important part of the reading process,” Amanda says. “To me, picture books are where the love of reading really begins.”

Currently working on her fourth book, Little Grump Truck, to be released in 2021, Amanda has also written Duncan the Story Dragon, Wally Does Not Want a Haircut, and Klondike, Do Not Eat Those Cupcakes!, all published with Knopf. When asked which of these books has been her favorite, she says, “That would be like picking a favorite child!”

Excited to be writing her first female character in the upcoming Little Grump Truck, Amanda says she tries to keep the themes and emotional impact of her stories universal for all children. “I like the characters to show a range of emotions,” she says. “To have humor and heart. I want to make kids laugh but also want them to have a solid takeaway from the book.”