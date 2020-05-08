How Hospitals Are Protecting You During COVID-19

Some hospitals have begun using a phased approach to safely resume services. Here’s the latest on what’s happening.

Norton Healthcare has resumed outpatient surgery, outpatient invasive procedures, and will have pre-procedure testing for COVID-19. The hospital is providing testing for all patients who have been admitted including Norton Healthcare emergency department patients who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19. On May 13, all hospital surgeries and procedures are planned to resume at 50% of pre-COVID volumes. On May 27, all hospital surgeries and procedures are planned to resume at a to-be-determined volume based on supply of personal protective equipment and bed availability. Find more details here.

Source: Norton Healthcare

UofL Hospital has resumed some outpatient surgeries and other outpatient invasive procedures. These patients are tested at one of its consolidated outpatient COVID-19 test sites. Test sites are located downtown at Brook and Liberty streets, UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, Park DuValle Community Center, UofL Health Medical Center Northeast and UofL Health Medical Center South. Patients who are admitted to any of their facilities will be tested for COVID-19. Find more details here.

Source: UofL Health

Baptist Health has resumed select outpatient surgeries and invasive procedures such as elective cardiac procedures and pain management. Outpatient surgeries include, but are not limited to, orthopedic, sports medicine, vascular, urology, and ophthalmology surgeries. Starting May 13, the hospital will phase in inpatient surgeries with a goal to return to normal patient volumes by late May or early June. Patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their procedure. Baptist Health Medical Group physicians and clinics will resume in-person visits with added precautions, however, they will continue to offer video and e-visit options. Find more details here.

Source: Baptist Health