Get Your Art Fix

May 9, 2020 | Artisans, COVID-19, DIY, Family

If you aren’t following the #MetTwinning action of setting up a scene to mimic famous artwork, then you are missing out. If you try one yourself make sure you share with us on Instagram @TodaysWomanNow.
P.S.  Teachers are getting creative, too!

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *