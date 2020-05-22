Flipping Into a Functional Home

On the first home Brenna Brooks and her father, Barlow Brooks, worked on together, they did the contracting themselves and quickly realized it wasn’t a “sustainable business model for us,” Brenna says. She confessed that the first house taught her a lot about construction, but also about the way women are treated in the industry. “People assume because I’m a female I don’t know [anything about the process],” she says. “It taught me a lot. I had to be a lot more assertive. Older men [in construction assume] I don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Barlow Brooks, who Brenna says is “comfortably retired,” began the projects with his daughter as she attended a night-time MBA program. Brenna designed the project and lead sourcing and worked with Barlow to plan and execute the project with the client. The two have mostly concentrated on purchasing, upgrading, and reselling homes in the St. Matthews, Indian Hills, Highlands, and Middletown areas, 13 projects since 2012.

With her father’s retirement, Brenna is ready to begin her own business journey with Brenlow Properties. What gives her a leg up is being a realtor, too. “I do understand how houses are constructed and the potential concerns someone may have with a property,” she says. While real estate sales is currently her main focus, she has the desire to flip more properties into rentals and Airbnbs.