Eating But Not Cooking – Cheeseboard

Let’s talk about cheeseboards! They are very trendy right now, and I’m glad because they have been my preferred method of entertaining for over a decade. How easy to put out a beautiful, bountiful, room temperature spread of pretty much anything you might want to eat and simply let your guests graze. A cheeseboard is the ultimate crowd pleaser! FOCAL POINTS My favorite way to begin is to add focal points. For example, if I have a wheel of Brie, I want it to be a visible, tempting anchor, so I will place it wherever my eye is drawn to on the empty board. Once I have the cheeses placed, I’ll dot the rest of the board with small bowls that contain foods such as nuts, jam, and olives. From here, I arrange items in circles around the bowls and then add rounded clusters of other yummy things to fill in the gaps. THE RULE OF 3 When assembling your board, remember that the eye is drawn to plates that feature items in odd numbers. People love the look of things that come in threes, whether it’s on a plate, in art, or in nature. Always stick with an odd number of components. CHEESE Start with cheese. You’ll want at least three different types: hard/semi-hard, soft, and funky. A soft cheese would be something like Brie or Camembert. A harder cheese you’d want to snack on would be something like Manchego, aged Cheddar, a farmstead cheese like Bellavitano, or a nice Gouda. A “funky” cheese would love disco and be something like blue cheese or goat cheese. MEAT If you want to add meat, I always go for high-quality prosciutto and something like salami. In my opinion, meat and cheese are a dream team with bread and wine. I’d be satisfied if you stopped right there. FRUIT Add fresh fruit. Grapes are an inexpensive and beautiful way to fill up a charcuterie board. To spare guests the hassle of fumbling with whole bunches, use scissors to snip the stems and make tiny portions. Otherwise, the grapes are not likely to get eaten. CARBS Arrange some crackers. If you want to get all Cheeseboard 202, throw on some fresh baked bread… a little butter… maybe some hummus and pita chips. NUTS Nuts are both high in protein and filling. To make guests feel special, get some high-end nuts like pistachios or cashews.