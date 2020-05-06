Creative Teachers
I know the teachers are bringing their game and trying all kinds of methods of engaging their students for this last month of online instruction. One theater teacher I know appears in costume for her daily classes. Share some of your teacher wins with us on Facebook or Instagram @TodaysWomanNow.
Carrie Bellew teaches in costume. “Currently we are doing Shakespeare so they have to film a Shakespeare monologue. Told them they could do it like a TikTok if they want to. Dramatic Criticism is working on a parody of Alice in Wonderland called Alice in Quarantine for an online Theatre festival,” says Carrie.
0 Comments