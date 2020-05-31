Churchill Downs Wedding Canceled

Upon deciding to postpone the wedding, Jessi had to mail a letter to every guest saying that she would keep them posted on their future wedding plans but had no idea what those might be. She also took inventory as to which vendors were independent, local companies and called them to establish credit. “The wedding industry was hit hard by the coronavirus, and many small businesses can’t honor a refund. We prioritized which deposits to refund and which ones to roll over. We decided to support our florist by keeping the money in an account, and we plan to send flowers to people all year with the credit.”

Jessi had to cancel her bachelorette party and honeymoon to Costa Rica as well. “It has been more work cancelling this wedding than it was to plan it. It has been draining, but I suppose that is where the project manager in me thrived.”

Diana Vela of Essential Details of Louisville, a destination management and event planning company, has had to reschedule three May/June weddings due to the coronavirus. “So far, most of the suppliers in the industry have been understanding and accommodating. We are all in this together, and we realize that every situation might look different right now. We are trying to help our clients reschedule and alleviate some of the stress during these uncertain times,” Diana says.

Essential Details created a Change-the-Date Coordination Service in response to its clients’ changing needs. The service helps to review vendor contracts and cancellation policies, research and secure replacement vendors, negotiate refunds, and reschedule venues. Diana and her colleagues are navigating our new normal, oftentimes attempting to ease a bride’s stress or choose a place setting from their couches via Zoom.

