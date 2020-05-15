Churchill Downs Flowers

Are the flowers planted at Churchill Downs? Today’s Woman stopped by the greenhouse in late April to find that the horticulture team is growing some beautiful plants and the greenhouse is busting at the seams. According to Matt Bizzell, director of horticulture at Churchill Downs, the planting started a little later because it was possible this year since the delay of Derby and Spring Meet. Never fear the plants will be beautifying the Churchill Downs property, waiting for us, the track lovers to return.