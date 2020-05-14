#ChalkYourArt with #TodaysWomanShareIdeas

May 14, 2020 | COVID-19, Family

We love seeing all the beautiful designs on sidewalks when taking afternoon walks. These girls are spreading kindness through their chalk art! Send us yours by using #TodaysWomanShareIdeas on Instagram

Submitted by Amber McKinley @ambermichelle1113 

Submitted By Tamara Chapman @tamarapchap

Submitted by J Michael’s Spa & Salon @jmichaelsspasalon

P.S. Have you seen this social media art trend?

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *