ChalkYourArt with #TodaysWomanShareIdeas

#ChalkYourArt with #TodaysWomanShareIdeasMay 14, 2020 | COVID-19, Family We love seeing all the beautiful designs on sidewalks when taking afternoon walks. These girls are spreading kindness through their chalk art! Send us yours by using #TodaysWomanShareIdeas on Instagram. Submitted by Amber McKinley @ambermichelle1113 Submitted By Tamara Chapman @tamarapchap Submitted by J Michael’s Spa & Salon @jmichaelsspasalon P.S. Have you seen this social media art trend?0 CommentsSubmit a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.Submit Comment Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Related
0 Comments