Catch Their Songs and Stories

“We’ve been doing music videos featuring songs we sing in our 1950s band “Rosie & the Rockabillies” and our 1920s band “Tin Pan Alley Cats.” We’ve also been using our costumes to do sing-alongs and story times like we would normally do at The Old Capitol Tea Room.” Carrie has also been doing some drawing tutorials for kids in coordination with Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana.

Blog: Our Technicolor Life

YouTube Channel: Our Technicolor Life – The Not So Long Trailer

P.S. How teachers are bringing creativity to the virtual classroom.