Anthology of Louisville Caregiver Approaches her Job with Energy and Enthusiasm

Although Nikki Merrifield’s professional background is in early childhood education, she brings her skillset to her role as a care manager at Anthology of Louisville. Her enthusiasm, energy, and patience served her well when she worked with young children in the past, and these traits continue to serve her with assisted living residents. “I love the very young and the very old,” she says.

What do you do as a caregiver?

My job is to come to work to love on and support my residents by giving them the best possible care I can. I enjoy making them smile and laugh, but on a hard day, I’m a listening ear and a hug if needed. I’m checking up on them. If needed I’m giving showers, I’m doing laundry, or I’m helping get them to bed since I work second-shift. It is individual based on each resident and their level of care.

What traits do caregivers need to have?

I’m very much a people person. I think if you are a “sit-behind-the-desk” person, this is not the job for you. It’s a busy job, and there’s a lot of work involved. There are multiple tasks you have to complete during your shift. You have to have compassion and patience. I’m very energetic, and I’m constantly on the move with this job. You have to be very loving as well. Caregiving is never just an 8-hour shift.