A Refreshing Spring Drink
Try this refreshing spring drink to take the edge off while social distancing.
RASPBERRY BOURBON LEMONADE
Ingredients
- 8 fresh or frozen raspberries
- 1/2 cup of lemonade
- 1 1/2 oz of bourbon
- Seltzer water (raspberry flavor for extra sweetness)
Directions
- Add raspberries to the glass first (and gently muddle if fresh). Fill the cup with ice.
- Pour in bourbon and lemonade, then top off with seltzer water.
- Garnish with a few more raspberries, lemon twist and mint leaf.
- Enjoy!
P.S. Summer isn’t here but you why wait to try these summer drinks?
0 Comments