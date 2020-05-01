A Refreshing Spring Drink

Try this refreshing spring drink to take the edge off while social distancing.

RASPBERRY BOURBON LEMONADE

Ingredients

8 fresh or frozen raspberries

1/2 cup of lemonade

1 1/2 oz of bourbon

Seltzer water (raspberry flavor for extra sweetness)

Directions

Add raspberries to the glass first (and gently muddle if fresh). Fill the cup with ice. Pour in bourbon and lemonade, then top off with seltzer water. Garnish with a few more raspberries, lemon twist and mint leaf. Enjoy!

