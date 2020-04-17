Words of Wisdom

“Everything is upside down, and with the kiddos running around all day, we’ve had to implement some scheduled times for my husband and I to be able to complete our work and not feel as though we are neglecting them. Both of my companies have gone to full remote work, and we are having to completely pivot our business models so it’s an incredibly stressful time. Doing a daily walk has been very helpful for us. Also, we are not putting a tremendous amount of pressure on each other as a couple right now, trying to be mindful of the friction coming up from sharing a workspace, etc.”

– NATALIA BISHOP, FOUNDER OF STORY LOUISVILLE AND CHIEF OF HAPPINESS AT LEVEL UP “My husband and I both work, and it’s been challenging for us to continue working from home with our son’s daycare shut down. We’ve ended up doing a lot of trading off (he’ll take a two-hour shift, then I’ll take a two-hour shift). Our son is just learning to crawl, and he’s at that age that if you turn your back for a second he’s on the other side of the room (and probably about to pull the dog’s tail!).”

– CASSIE CHAMBERS, LAWYER, KAPLAN JOHNSON ABATE & BIRD “I’m a standup comedian, which as you know is completely canceled right now, and I’m getting weirder by the day. I miss performing and yelling my opinions at people so much. However, my day job, which is director of adjunctive therapy at a hospital in Louisville, has ramped up to a level 10, and I’m experiencing two different sides of this health crisis. One is having my line of work completely disappear and losing income, and the other is high stress, being in the thick of it, exposure to lots of illness, trying to stay healthy to keep working.

Advice: This is something that gives me a lot of comfort, especially working at a hospital, but I don’t know if it’ll comfort others. Don’t live like you’re trying not to catch the virus. It’ll drive you up a wall. Instead, live like you already have the virus and you don’t want to give it to anyone. For some reason that thought slows me down, helps me make smarter choices, and gives me a sense of control and a feeling of responsibility about my role in all of this.”

– MANDEE MCKELVEY, COMEDIAN

“I work in the restaurant industry and was laid off with a good percent of Louisville, and the faster we can get this under control, the faster we can all, hopefully, go back to work. Besides being stressed about the unknown time of us all being out of work, worrying about bills and whatnot, I’ve been making a point to stay up on chores by doing a few a day, baking bread, and trying some Korean recipes I haven’t had time for until now.

Advice: Be mindful of the people who are still providing services, and support local businesses during this time. If you are in the service industry, the LEE Initiative has been an outstanding resource when it comes to helping out industry workers with food and supplies. Don’t be afraid to reach out during this time because we all need help.”

– SARAH STRITE, SOUS CHEF, SOU! “The anxiety when you are always on the go and now you cannot — it is a huge urge to leave and just go. Staying put is the hardest thing. We have been going through old home movies and pictures. This helps us laugh, remember, and makes the time go fast.”

– BETH HALL, OWNER, ACTORS CENTER FOR TRAINING