When It’s Time to Read

Being social right now might be challenging, but at least you can read a good book.These local book clubs share their top picks.
Irrepressible: The Jazz Age Life of Henrietta Bingham by Emily Bingham
“It was an incredible history of not only one of the most prominent Louisville families, but a history of Louisville itself. The Louisville transplants in our book club particularly liked the local history of a family who, to this day, is a large part of Louisville’s identity.”
— Brooke Pardue, Novel Women Book Club
“We learned many things from this book, including glimpses into the operation of the slave trade in Africa. The book also reveals how racism has continued long after slavery was abolished and how this legacy of racism has affected future generations.”
— Jeanne Potts, The Bookies
Night Road by Kristin Hannah
“Night Road makes you realize that we are not perfect people; we all make mistakes, and the fortunate ones own up to them. Owning your mistakes allows you to move on with your life. You have to learn how to forgive yourself and others, or risk being stuck in the past and not enjoying life at all.”
— Selina Newman, Louisville Divas Book Club
“The magnificence of life, even in a confined space. Set in the 1920s, the protagonist Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov is restricted to the Hotel Metropol in Moscow. The author keeps a lively pace following many years of the count, who lives only in one building close to Red Square and the Kremlin. This limited space holds a wide range of the count’s activities from forming complex relationships to the small things of daily routine.”
— Mary Popham, The Metro Book Club
“My Antonia explores the challenges of Eastern Europeans migrating to the Great Plains during the turn of the century from the 1800s to the 1900s. The story is told through the eyes of Virginia-native Jim Burden and covers a period from his arrival in Nebraska during childhood through his middle age.”
— Robert York, The New Directions Book Club
“The Dutch House is a realistic portrayal of familial relationships. It’s about a multigenerational family where the sister is significantly older than the brother, and as a result, she almost raises him like a mom. That’s not a very common narrative, but I think it really shows how families relate to one another and what makes each one unique.”
— Bri Esposito, Carmichael’s Community Book Club
The story is set in the late 1970s and centered on a family caught up in animal experimentation with regards to behavioral science.
— The Brown Bag and a Book Club
