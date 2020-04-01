Spring Pasta Salad With Basil Vinaigrette
This pasta salad is perfect for taking on the go. Pack up a bottle of Prosecco, a few types of meats and cheeses, and a crusty baguette to go along with it, and you’ll set the scene for a special spring picnic
Prep Time: 15 Mins | Cook Time: 10 Mins | Serves: 8-12 INGREDIENTS For the Vinaigrette
- 1 shallot, quartered
- 2 cups tightly packed fresh basil, leaves only
- 1 large clove garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 pound whole wheat penne pasta
- 1-pint halved cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup fresh or frozen peas
- 1 peach, chopped
- 1/2 cup baby arugula
- 12 ounces mini mozzarella balls, drained and halved salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS For the Vinaigrette Combine all the ingredients for the vinaigrette in a blender and blend on high until very smooth, about 1 minute. Set aside. For the Pasta Salad
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat and stir in the penne pasta.
- Cook according to package instructions, about 7-9 minutes.
- Drain the pasta and rinse with cold water in a colander. Shake off the excess water and place the pasta in a large bowl.
- Add the tomatoes, peas, chopped peach, arugula, and mozzarella balls over the pasta.
- Pour the vinaigrette over the top and toss well to coat.
- Taste, then season with salt and pepper as needed.